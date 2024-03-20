US lawsuits will not affect Eat Just’s cultivated meat plans in Singapore: CEO

Cultivated chicken kebabs by Eat Just that were served at Huber’s Butchery in 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mar 20, 2024, 12:45 PM
Mar 20, 2024, 12:28 PM
SINGAPORE – Alternative protein company Eat Just may be facing headwinds in the United States with ongoing lawsuits faced by its cultivated meat arm, but chief executive Josh Tetrick said these developments will not affect the company’s operations in Singapore.

In fact, Eat Just’s cultivated meat subsidiary Good Meat plans to produce “at least twice as much” of its cell-based chicken here in 2024 than before, Mr Tetrick said in an interview with The Straits Times on March 7, amid the firm’s pause in production of the cultivated meat product here.

