RSAF tap AI and data analytics in their flight simulators to assess trainee pilots

SINGAPORE - Potential air force pilots will be trained and assessed with the help of artificial intelligence and data analytics through a number of missions and manoeuvres, including shooting down a target.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF)‘s new experimental programme – Project SOAR – will see trainees strapped to flight simulators and sports wearables that capture their eye movement, heart rate and even facial expressions.

The data collected is fed to a system which uses machine learning to create a predictive model, which then determines the “pilot potential” of each trainee.

The RSAF, which showcased the experimental project on Thursday, said pilot hopefuls will undergo a 10-day training at the Air Force Training Command in Singapore.

Major Jeremy Lim, head of SOAR, said trainees are typically sent to the Air Grading Centre (AGC) in Australia, fresh out of basic military training, without any prior flying experience, and after a series of assessments.

Over a four to five-week period in Australia, they undergo aptitude tests by flying the CT-4B military training aircraft.

Maj Lim, a qualified flying instructor who pilots F-16s, said instructors may not be able to learn enough about the trainees’ capabilities this way.

With SOAR, trainees learn flight techniques like take-off and landing through the flight simulator. They can also be put through riskier scenarios like shooting at targets and handling emergency situations.

The flight simulator can be customised to simulate overseas environments, down to specific weather conditions.

Trainees don a helmet and sports science wearables that allow instructors and aviation psychologists to monitor and collect psychophysiological measurements like heart rate and eye movement.