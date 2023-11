SINGAPORE - A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Changi Airport on Tuesday afternoon after it experienced a “malfunction”.

The RSAF, which posted about the incident on X, said the jet landed safely at around 12.10pm, and it had a deflated tyre upon landing.

No one was injured.

The aircraft has been towed off the runway, which is still operational.