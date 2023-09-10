Air China plane lands safely at Changi Airport after engine catches fire; one runway closed

SINGAPORE - An Air China flight from Chengdu, in Sichuan province, made an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday afternoon after its left engine caught fire.

The CA403 flight “encountered smoke” in its forward cargo hold and lavatory on its way to Changi Airport, according to a Facebook post by the airport.

The plane, which flew from Tianfu International Airport at 11.05am, landed at Changi’s Runway 3 at around 4.15pm, with all passengers and crew members evacuated safely.

The fire in the left engine has since been put out.

In one video posted on social media, smoke can be seen engulfing the economy cabin while an air stewardess is heard giving instructions to the passengers on their next steps.

Passengers appear to be calm, as they bend their bodies forward.

In another video, passengers are seen sliding down an emergency slide, coughing and running away from the plane.

In the same video, a Singapore Civil Defence Force fire engine can be seen arriving on scene.