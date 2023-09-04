Roving exhibition charts Singapore’s urban transformation ‘from mudflats to metropolis’

SINGAPORE – One proposed that housing be concentrated in Singapore’s north and south, while another envisioned that the country’s mass rapid transit network would comprise five “fingers”, each running from a spot on the island’s northern coast to the city centre.
In total, 13 such plans – each with different ideas of how Singapore’s land uses should be organised – were considered by local and foreign planners in the late 1960s before the 1971 Concept Plan was eventually settled upon, laying the foundation for major infrastructural developments such as Changi Airport and the MRT system.
Some of these lesser-known plans, including the “KAK Plan” – named after its creators, United Nations experts Otto Koenigsberger, Charles Abrams and Susumu Kobe – are on display at a new roving exhibition that charts Singapore’s urban development from the 1950s till now.
Named “From Mudflats to Metropolis” after a now-prescient speech delivered in the early months of Singapore’s independence by late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on Sept 12, 1965, the exhibition highlights key development milestones and ideas that have shaped the look and feel of the country.
These include the Singapore River’s clean-up, the development of the nation’s public housing programme, as well as the transformation from a “Garden City” to a “City in Nature”.
The exhibition includes three zones – a pocket garden with lush landscaping and swings, a “time tunnel” that charts milestones, and a “tree grove” for visitors to pen their aspirations and volunteer to be part of various initiatives. Children visiting the exhibition can learn about its content by filling in an activity sheet.
Referencing the late Mr Lee’s speech, in which the former prime minister envisaged that Singapore would turn from a modern city into a metropolis within a decade, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said at the exhibition’s launch on Monday that Singapore’s transformation resulted from long-term planning, bold policies, and a determination to give Singaporeans liveable and a good environment to live in.
“As a small city state without a large hinterland – in fact, the only island city state in the world – we had to be very careful in our planning, and optimise our limited land to meet the needs of current and future generations,” he said.
Saying that Singapore’s urban transformation “is far from complete”, Mr Lee also pointed to the long-term plan review that was completed in 2022, where ideas for the next 50 years and beyond were consolidated, as well as the upcoming review of the master plan, which will begin later in 2023 and guide development for the next 10 to 15 years.
He said that the authorities look forward to Singaporeans’ active participation and feedback “as we work together to further develop our vision for Singapore”.
Organised by the Ministry of National Development and four statutory boards – the Housing Board, the National Parks Board, the Urban Redevelopment Authority and national water agency PUB, “From Mudflats to Metropolis” will run till Sept 30 at the URA Centre before roving the island.
The public can catch it at Our Tampines Hub (Oct 7 to 15), Northpoint City (Oct 21 to 29), Heartbeat@Bedok (Nov 4 to 12), and VivoCity (Nov 21 to 26). More information is available at go.gov.sg/mudflats-to-metropolis.