Roving exhibition charts Singapore’s urban transformation ‘from mudflats to metropolis’

SINGAPORE – One proposed that housing be concentrated in Singapore’s north and south, while another envisioned that the country’s mass rapid transit network would comprise five “fingers”, each running from a spot on the island’s northern coast to the city centre.

In total, 13 such plans – each with different ideas of how Singapore’s land uses should be organised – were considered by local and foreign planners in the late 1960s before the 1971 Concept Plan was eventually settled upon, laying the foundation for major infrastructural developments such as Changi Airport and the MRT system.

Some of these lesser-known plans, including the “KAK Plan” – named after its creators, United Nations experts Otto Koenigsberger, Charles Abrams and Susumu Kobe – are on display at a new roving exhibition that charts Singapore’s urban development from the 1950s till now.

Named “From Mudflats to Metropolis” after a now-prescient speech delivered in the early months of Singapore’s independence by late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on Sept 12, 1965, the exhibition highlights key development milestones and ideas that have shaped the look and feel of the country.