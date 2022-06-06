From new homes to a new 'island': 7 things about Singapore's long-term plan for next 50 years

SINGAPORE - A wider variety of home types, new parks and heritage corridors are among upcoming plans set out in the Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) latest long-term plan, which it unveiled on Monday (June 6).

An exhibition titled "Space for our Dreams" is being held at The URA Centre from now till Aug 4, to showcase strategies for Singapore's development over the next 50 years and beyond.

Here are seven key things from the long-term plan, which is reviewed every 10 years.

1. Better mix of private and public housing islandwide