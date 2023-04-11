Singapore will update housing, planning strategies to reflect current concerns: Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE – Singapore will update its housing and planning strategies to reflect the concerns and aspirations of the times, and translate these into detailed plans in the upcoming master plan, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

The Master Plan Review will be conducted over the next two to three years and culminate in land use and development plans for the next 10 to 15 years. It is more detailed than the Long-Term Plan, which charts Singapore’s development over the next 50 years.

Setting out his ministry’s plans on Tuesday following the President’s Address, Mr Lee noted that eight in 10 Singaporean households live in Housing Board flats today.

He said the country’s public housing programmes and policies have to be continually updated as the city develops, societal norms evolve and the population ages – nearly one in four Singaporeans will be 65 years or older by 2030.

There are also more singles and caregivers, as well as more young Singaporeans aspiring to live independently, said Mr Lee.

HDB flats and estates are ageing as well, while many non-mature estates have also become more developed over time, he added.

“We will refresh our social compact on housing so that housing continues to be affordable and accessible, and our estates remain inclusive, cohesive and sustainable,” said Mr Lee.

He outlined the broad priorities for his ministry, including supporting families who are buying their first home, keeping new HDB flats in prime areas inclusive, and pairing housing with proactive social support for lower-income families.

HDB will continue to upgrade existing housing estates and provide a range of housing options and stronger support for singles, seniors and people with disabilities, he added.

From August, first-timer families with Singaporean children aged up to 18, as well as married couples aged 40 and below, will get more support under a new priority category when applying for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat. More new flats are set aside for this group of applicants, who will also get an additional ballot chance.

Mr Lee said HDB will continue to launch flats under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model, which comes with stricter buying and selling conditions such as a 10-year minimum occupancy period and a subsidy clawback clause.

“Ultimately, our new social compact on housing represents a consensus among Singaporeans on our priorities as a nation and how we should allocate finite land and limited resources to meet growing aspirations,” he said. Enough land and resources must be also set aside for future generations, he added.

Big moves in the pipeline include the transformation of the Greater Southern Waterfront, starting with the Keppel golf course site, where homes will be built, and the relocation of Paya Lebar Airbase in the 2030s to make way for a new town.