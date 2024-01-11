Rottweilers escape from house, attack labrador on her walk

SINGAPORE – Four rottweilers broke through a faulty gate at a house in Sennett Road and attacked a labrador retriever on her “pre-bedtime walk” on Jan 9.

Hobbit, the labrador, suffered several bites, the more serious ones on her neck, shoulder and rear end, and one of her ears was torn. If it was not for her owner Melanie Song throwing herself over her, Hobbit might have suffered worse, she said.

Ms Song, 44, who works at a bank, told The Straits Times she heard a commotion outside her house at around 9.20pm. Her domestic helper, Sri, had taken the dog on her usual night walk and was screaming when she saw the first rottweiler charging at them.

“There were cars screeching, dogs barking and humans screaming. My heart sank when I heard Hobbit’s cries and quickly realised she was being attacked,” she said.

Panicked, she ran towards the dogs to try and pry them off hers.

“They did not have collars, so I couldn’t grip them. Instead, I took the dustbin from the side of the road to ward the rottweilers off, but they would not let go of Hobbit. They were pulling her in all directions, and she was screaming,” Ms Song said.

Ms Song said she threw her body over her dog to protect it.

“I was in total panic mode. It was chaotic, and felt like an eternity. I knew I was at the eye level of the rottweilers. I only learnt what I did when my neighbours told me later,” she said, her voice breaking.

As soon as she managed to pull Hobbit away from the other dogs, a quick-thinking neighbour opened his gate slightly for both to enter his house safely.

Hobbit was taken to Gaia Veterinary Centre, where she was stabilised and had a draining tube inserted.

“I was told by the vet that it will take about seven days to fully assess the damage as some injuries would only surface after a few days,” she said, adding that the vet bill was more than $3,000.

Ms Song said she adopted Hobbit from the Police K9 Unit in 2018. “She was too playful and had failed her sniffer dog test, resulting in an early retirement,” she said.

Hobbit was then four years old.