Man dies after attack by ‘American bully XL’ dogs; UK to ban breed, says PM Sunak

A man in Britain has died following a severe mauling by two dogs, presumed to be American bully XLs, setting off calls to ban a breed that is now seen as a “danger to communities”.

Police said the attack happened on Thursday afternoon in the village of Stonnall, Staffordshire.

Bystanders managed to get the two dogs off the victim, containing one and dragging the other to its owner’s flat.

But the man had already “sustained multiple life-threatening injuries and was in a critical condition” when emergency responders arrived.

The BBC reported that the victim died at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“Unfortunately, after arrival at hospital, despite the best efforts, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him, and he was confirmed as deceased,” a West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

A 30-year-old man from Lichfield has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the same two dogs were seen chasing a woman in March.

The Daily Mail reported that one of the dogs died after it was restrained in the recent attack, while the other was put down by a veterinarian.

Another Stonnall resident, Mr David Morrell, said he was “totally shocked”.

“This morning, to find out that two dogs have attacked a guy in the street, is just totally shocking,” he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said American bully XL dogs would be banned by the end of 2023.

He said he “shares the nation’s horror” regarding videos of recent dog attacks, including Thursday’s incident.