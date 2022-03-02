Flash floods in Punggol Way, KPE; risk of flood in other places due to heavy rain

SINGAPORE - Flash floods occurred in Punggol Way, near the slip road to Tampines Expressway, and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway, towards East Coast Parkway after the Buangkok Drive exit, between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday (March 2).

PUB said its officers have been deployed to render help.

There is also a risk of flash floods in many areas in Singapore after heavy rain fell, it warned.

In social media posts, the national water agency said water levels in drains and canals reached 90 per cent in Tanjong Pagar Road and Craig Road at around 3.50pm, as well as Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Teck Whye Lane at around 4.10pm.

Water levels had risen past 90 per cent in Woodlands Road and the Kranji Expressway as at 4.12pm.

Puay Hee Avenue and Siak Kew Avenue, which are near Upper Serangoon Road, also saw water levels rise past 90 per cent.

Aljunied Road, Upper Paya Lebar Road and Sungai Tongkang near Yio Chu Kang Road and Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 were also at risk of flash floods.

Seletar Road and Jalan Boon Lay were also affected due to high water level in drains.

The public were advised to avoid all these areas for the next hour.

PUB earlier said heavy rain was expected over many parts of Singapore from 4.15pm to 5.30pm on Wednesday and then later updated that it could last until 6.15pm.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had earlier forecast thundery showers on most days for the first half of March.

This is because the monsoon rain band is likely to remain over the region, with the prevailing north-east monsoon season forecast to persist over Singapore for the first half of the month.

MSS said one can expect winds blowing from the north or north-east on most days, but they may come from the south-west or west on a few days.

During this period, short thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the evening on a few days.

The MSS said this is due to strong daytime heating of land areas and the convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

According to the MSS' 24-hour forecast on Wednesday, thundery showers are expected over many areas in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to drop to as low as 24 deg C.

The weatherman's four-day forecast for Thursday to Sunday are thundery showers in the late afternoon and evening.