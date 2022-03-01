Thundery showers likely to persist into first half of March

SINGAPORE - The wet weather is expected to continue into the first half of March, said the weatherman on Tuesday (March 1).

Thundery showers can be expected on most days as the monsoon rain band is likely to remain over the region with the prevailing north-east monsoon season forecast to persist over Singapore

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said one can expect winds blowing from the north or north-east on most days but they may come from the south-west or west on a few days.

During this period, short thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon, extending into the evening on a few days.

The MSS said this is due to strong daytime heating of land areas and the convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

On some days, the large-scale convergence of winds may trigger widespread and heavy thundery showers.

The convergence of low-level winds blowing from the south-west and west may lead to Sumatra squalls over the Strait of Malacca on a few days in the first half of the month.

The eastward passage of the squalls towards the South China Sea may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds over Singapore between the pre-dawn hours and morning.

The rainfall in this period is expected to be above average over most parts of the island.

Even with showers expected in the coming fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34 deg C on some days.

During this period, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C.

These conditions were similar in February with thundery showers falling over parts of the island in the afternoon and evening on most days.

Last Sunday, large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region led to moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of the island.

The showers were particularly intense over the northern and eastern parts of the island. The daily total rainfall recorded on that day was 142mm in Tai Seng - the highest daily total rainfall logged last month, said the MSS.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.1 deg C was recorded in Newton on Feb 20 and Sentosa on Feb 21.