Trees in Punggol estate being checked after a number are damaged following Sunday's storm

SINGAPORE - All the trees in the Punggol Arcadia estate are being checked, after many were found damaged following a thunderstorm on Sunday (Feb 20).

In a statement to The Straits Times (ST) on Tuesday, the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council said it routinely prunes and checks the trees twice a year, with the most recent cycle for the estate completed earlier this month.

But to reassure residents, a further review would now be done, it said. The review is expected to be completed within the week.

One tree, estimated to be about four storeys tall, had fallen on a car and trapped its driver inside.

The branches of the tree had shattered the windscreen and a window and pierced the car, narrowly missing the driver.

The man, a resident of the estate, told ST that he called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for help and they took 10 minutes to free him by using cutting tools.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries in the incident.

The town council said it has reached out to the resident to see how it can assist him.

When ST visited the estate on Monday, maintenance contractors were seen removing a lorry-load of debris from numerous damaged trees in the area.

At least three trees next to a nearby basketball court and two next to a playground appeared to have been badly damaged.

A resident said part of one of the trees next to the playground had fallen on a multi-purpose shelter.

In its statement on Tuesday, the town council said a certified arborist had inspected the estate's trees in the most recent round of checks.

"The certified arborist had also confirmed in the report that all the trees in this precinct were healthy during this cycle of maintenance," said the town council spokesman.