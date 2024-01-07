Residents’ Networks find new ways to stay relevant, encourage social mixing

SINGAPORE - On Oct 28, 2023, hordes of tweens dressed as vampires and other movie monsters descended onto landed homes in Jalan Pari Dedap and condos in Tanah Merah Kechil.

This would have been unremarkable, given that it was Halloween weekend, except for one thing: a quarter of the roughly 800 participants at the community event were HDB dwellers.

In Geylang that same evening, more than 500 families congregated in the pavilion at Block 90 Jalan Satu, where they were treated to stage performances and kids went trick-or-treating with their parents. For some of the residents at the newly completed Dakota Breeze Build-to-Order project, it was their first time interacting with their neighbours.

The organisers of both events were the estates’ Residents’ Networks (RN): a concept launched in 2018 to meld together residents’ committees (RC) and neighbourhood committees (NC).

Announcing this, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the point was to remove the distinction that RCs serve public housing residents, while NCs cater to those in private estates.

The hope was that the rebranding would push grassroots leaders to pool their resources and reach Singaporeans more effectively, strengthening social cohesion.

“If we treat (RCs and NCs) the same, if we call them the same, then maybe it will encourage residents from public and private estates to mix more freely and participate in community activities together,” he said.

The renaming came five years after the People’s Association (PA) undertook a major revamp of RCs in 2013 to attract more residents to use their facilities, including for private functions such as birthday parties. About $44 million was spent to spruce up and expand some 460 of the 572 RCs across the island.

Changing names has changed mindsets: grassroots leaders

Within the alphabet soup of grassroots organisations under the PA, RNs are the most ground level of the entities.

While Citizens’ Consultative Committees are the apex grassroots body in each constituency and Community Club Management Committees plan and organise community clubs’ activities, RNs are run by resident volunteers living in the area and serving their immediate community.

In his 2018 speech, PM Lee summed up the twin goals of the RNs: to create friendships between neighbours and hence strengthen the community “glue”, and to serve as a bridge between people and the Government by helping to explain national policies and returning ground feedback.

To stay relevant, RC and NCs need to not only work more closely, but also attract more young residents to participate and join as volunteers, he said.

Grassroots leaders interviewed by The Straits Times said the 2018 rebranding has helped to change mindsets and spark fresh ideas by bringing together volunteers from private and public estates.

Mr Jason Ong, 40, who is vice-chairman of Zhenghua-Segar Meadows RN, said in its previous incarnation his local RC and NC used to work in silos to organise parallel events such as Christmas celebrations.

Under the RN system, they have conceived new activities together, such as a Neighbourliness Carnival in November, in which residents took part in games and sports. Today, more private estate residents are attending his RN events, such as durian parties, said Mr Ong.

Agreeing, vice-chairwoman of Dakota Breeze RN Amatul Jameel Suhani Sujari said her committee has been organising more novel events in recent months, such as the Halloween Spook Fest put together jointly by the Dakota Breeze, Dakota Crescent and Tanjong Katong RNs.