Thomson CC set to reopen in 2025 after new contractor takes over renovation work

SINGAPORE – Thomson Community Club (CC) in Shunfu is set to reopen in 2025, with a new contractor taking over the stalled renovation work.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the CC announced that the project has been awarded to Qing Feng Construction.

Work will resume in mid-June.

Thomson CC has been closed since April 2019 for refurbishment that was originally estimated to be completed by late 2021.

Work was halted when the previous contractor encountered unforeseen business challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and was unable to continue.

According to government procurement portal GeBiz, the People’s Association put up a second tender for the project in November 2022. It awarded the tender to the lowest bidder last Wednesday for around $19.3 million.

When The Straits Times visited the site in Shunfu earlier in May, parts of the old building’s facade remained intact, with rubble around some of the structures.

A crane was spotted on the premises, but there were no workers present or any construction work going on.

Residents living near the CC told ST then that they were frustrated by the lack of redevelopment progress and miss the convenience of using its amenities.

The CC on Sunday added that residents can use nearby facilities such as Marymount CC, Bishan CC in Bishan Street 13 and Thomson CC (temporary location) in Bishan Street 22.