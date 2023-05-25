Youths to get a say in policy-making with 2-3 panels to be set up this year

SINGAPORE - Young people in Singapore will soon have a greater say in shaping policies here, particularly on issues that matter to them.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong said on Wednesday that the ministry is looking to set up two to three youth panels this year, to co-develop policy recommendations with the Government.

Each panel will comprise 20 to 30 young people, who will work on a topic or issue that resonates with the youths of today. Youths can suggest such topics and MCCY will announce in the next two or three months the policy issues that these panels will look at.

Addressing an audience of over 90 young people at the National Youth Dialogue, Mr Tong said: “As part of Forward SG, we want to provide more opportunities for youths to be involved in this policy co-creation. So that you can have a direct stake and have a direct say, in shaping the future of our nation.”

“And in doing so, I would I would like all of you to also be able to appreciate the complexities and the trade-offs of our policies.”

He first announced the panels for youths aged 15 to 35 in April, during the debate on the President’s Address.

The panels are aimed to help youths better understand policy-making, provide them with opportunities to engage diverse stakeholders on policy issues, and support them in submitting their recommendations to the Government, possibly leading to a response in Parliament where appropriate.

Several youth participants at the dialogue, which was held at the National Gallery, said they were treated as naive, or not taken seriously, when they presented their ideas. They wanted a safe space to share their ideas.

One of the panellists, sustainability consultant Woo Qiyun, said: “How many people write to their MPs? How many people write to ministers to participate in some of these (dialogues)? And I’ve some friends who say...I care about this issue, but I don’t know enough.”

She stressed that youths should have their ideas taken seriously, and be able to feel that their suggestions are valued.

Another panellist, Institute of Policy Studies research fellow Dr Carol Soon, said it is crucial to create a space where people will not be ‘cancelled’ or ostracised for sharing ideas that are not in the mainstream.

Chairperson of Sinda Youth Club Yuvan Mohan, who attended the dialogue, said: “It’s important to not just bring like-minded people together but also people who disagree, to learn how to disagree.”

Both the Government and youths can benefit from sharing their perspectives through the panels, said Mr Tong. The youths will feel more invested in the process, whereas the government agencies will be able to share with them the challenges they see, including on budget, manpower, sustainability, as well as how different groups of people and future generations will be affected by a policy.

“No policy will simply affect one stakeholder group to the exclusion of others, which is why it is important for policymakers to understand the interests of diverse stakeholders,” he said.

He noted that cost of living, and jobs and the economy remain high on the list of concerns for youths. Other top-line issues include inclusivity, the role of technology, and environmental sustainability.