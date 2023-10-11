Reprieve from haze possible during upcoming rainy season but vigilance needed amid El Nino: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - While Singapore could get a respite from the haze during the rainy season in November and December, the haze risk will remain for some time, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Stressing that Singaporeans should not let their guard down, Ms Fu explained that the El Nino conditions the nation is experiencing could extend beyond a few months. El Nino, which brings about hot and dry weather, increases the risk of haze during dry seasons as it could exacerbate fires.

“So yes, we are talking about something that’s going to last for months,” Ms Fu told The Straits Times.

The last three years have seen an unusual run of La Nina events – which has led to prolonged wet weather in the region, sparing Singapore from major fire or haze events.

While the weather is “never so predictable”, the cooler, wetter phase of La Nina had lasted for three years, said Ms Fu, and so the El Nino phase could “extend beyond a few months”, she noted.

In Singapore, air quality hit the unhealthy range on Saturday, for the first time since 2019.

A major source of the haze comes from the burning of peatlands in Indonesia, which become extremely flammable when they are dried out for agriculture.

Coupled with the climate phenomenon – El Nino, which brings with it hotter and drier weather – smoke from the burning peatlands could accumulate in the air.

Depending on wind speed and direction, these smoke plumes could affect the air quality of neighbouring countries, like Singapore.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) readings on Saturday ranged between 67 and 123 at 9pm, with the highest recorded reading in the east.

A PSI reading of 101 to 200 is in the unhealthy range, for which the National Environment Agency (NEA) advises the public to cut down on outdoor activities.