Rain, favourable winds to continue giving S’pore respite from haze: NEA

SINGAPORE – There has been a fourfold increase in hot spots in Sumatra from 15 to 66 on Wednesday, but showers in the region and Singapore will likely keep the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) level in the moderate range.

In the daily haze advisory on Wednesday, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the 24-hour PSI reading was well within the moderate range – between 58 and 61.

The one-hour PM2.5 reading was between 13 and 28 micrograms per cubic m of air. PM2.5 refers to fine particles – usually airborne – that are 2.5 microns or smaller.

NEA said in its forecast for Thursday that prevailing winds are expected to blow mainly from the south or south-west.