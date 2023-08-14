Reduced local study bond duration, gap year provision among enhancements to defence scholarships

SINGAPORE - Enhancements to various defence scholarships were announced by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Monday, including a reduced bond duration for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Scholarship holders who study locally and a gap year provision across more scholarships.

The improvements, announced at an awards ceremony at the Istana, will help attract the best talents across Singapore and to groom the next generation of leaders, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Monday.

For example, the SAF Scholarship bond – previously six years for those studying locally – will be reduced to four years.

“First, we want to be less prescriptive and do not want to send the wrong signal in your choice of universities, particularly whether it is local or overseas. We think that you and your family should decide,” Dr Ng said at the awards ceremony.

“We let them decide because circumstances will vary and some may want to study overseas for that experience, but others might want to do so locally and develop in other areas outside the university.”

Also a gap year, previously available to only those under the SAF Scholarship, will be extended to all recipients of the SAF Merit Scholarship, SAF Engineering Scholarship and Defence Merit Scholarship.

“We believe that each cohort of defence scholars should have the opportunity to develop these different skill sets outside the academic learning,” Dr Ng said.

The aim of the gap year is to “broaden horizons and challenge comfort zones that will help shape our people, allowing them to understand new perspectives and different world views”, Dr Ng added.

However, the gap year is not automatic – scholars have to justify what they are doing in the gap year. Funding will also be provided where it can be justified.

A third change is that the SAF Scholarship will be extended to those who decide mid-term or even late in their university courses that they want to join the SAF. Those who do so will have their tuition fees and scholarships reimbursed from the beginning of their courses.

“This is to cater to those who make up their minds later,” said Dr Ng. “It is not a sign of weakness or indecision, and we ought not to deprive them of the full benefits of a scholarship if they do decide later.”

There were a total of 97 recipients across seven categories of scholarship awards on Monday, Mindef said.

Six received the SAF Scholarship, five received Public Service Commission Scholarship (Engineering) – Defence and Security, 22 received the SAF Merit Scholarship, five received the SAF Engineering Scholarship, 17 received the Defence Merit Scholarship, eight received the SAF Medicine Scholarship, and 34 received the Defence Science and Technology Scholarship.

The SAF Scholarship was introduced in 1971 and second only to the President’s Scholarship in terms of prestige. It was formerly known as the SAF Overseas Scholarship.

In the current uncertain global environment and ever-evolving security landscape, it is important for Singapore to be prepared for any and all changes, said Dr Ng, emphasising that “the ability for Singapore to face present and future challenges needs unity of mind, heart and effort” and that this needs to be built by the upcoming leaders.