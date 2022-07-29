Former NCC cadet with interest in military intel receives prestigious SAF Scholarship

SINGAPORE- As a member of the National Cadet Corps at Raffles Institution, Ms Elizabeth Chen Jing Wen enjoyed activities such as foot drills, learning field signals and military operations in urban areas.

Her experience in the youth uniformed group gave the 19-year-old confidence to sign on and set a target of playing a part in the country's defence with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

On Friday (July 29), Military Expert 4 (Trainee) Chen became the first recipient of the prestigious SAF Scholarship from a C4I (command, control, communications, computers and intelligence) background.

She was one of six recipients of the scholarship at this year's Defence Scholarship Awards ceremony held at the Istana.

The C4I community was inaugurated in 2012 to enhance the resilience of the SAF's networks and systems. Previous scholarship recipients have been from the army, navy or air force.

ME4T Chen, who will be heading to the University of Oxford to study law (jurisprudence), said she always wanted to pursue a career in the public sector.

"I wanted to give back to the community and I don't think there's anything more meaningful than safeguarding our country's defences," she told reporters at the Istana, adding that she is particularly drawn to military intelligence.

A new branch of the military called the Digital and Intelligence Service - to be set up by the year end - will bring together cyber and C4I units under one service.

Formerly called the SAF Overseas Scholarship, the SAF Scholarship has been awarded to 358 people to date, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing.

On Friday, 93 awards were handed out, including four Public Service Commission Scholarships (Engineering) - Defence and Security, 19 SAF Merit Scholarships and six SAF Engineering Scholarships.

The recipients came from 22 junior colleges and polytechnics - the highest number of institutions to date.