Public spaces at Enabling Village in Redhill to be cleaned after cleaner tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Public spaces and one of the blocks at the Enabling Village in Redhill will be cleaned, after a cleaner at the community and social business hub tested positive for Covid-19.

In a Facebook post, SG Enable, a government agency that seeks to empower people with disabilities, said that the cleaner worked at the Academy Block in Enabling Village, and that cleaning will be carried out on Tuesday (June 22).

Enabling Village is jointly managed by SG Enable and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

The Information and Career Centre at the Nest Block will be closed from Tuesday to July 5, and operating hours for some tenants at the Academy Block may be affected, SG Enable said. These include NTUC FairPrice, Professor Brawn Cafe, as well as Samsui Supplies and Services.

The agency asked visitors to check these outlets' operating hours if they plan to visit them.

The Academy Block also has training facilities, but training courses held at these facilities have moved to e-learning modes since mid-May, the agency said.

Those who need to use services by SG Enable are advised to contact the agency online instead.

Those who need to submit application forms or documents for schemes and services administered by SG Enable can use e-mail and e-services on the SG Enable website.

Those seeking employment assistance can e-mail employment@sgenable.sg or visit this website.

Those seeking information on other schemes or services can contact SG Enable on 1800-8585-885, visit its website, or e-mail contactus@sgenable.sg

The cleaner, 63, is linked to a new cluster of five cases at 119 Bukit Merah View.

He was detected as part of community surveillance testing on Sunday, and is employed by CSP Maintenance.