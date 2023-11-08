China V-P Han Zheng calls on President Tharman, PM Lee during visit to S’pore

SINGAPORE - Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng called on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Wednesday, in his first official visit in his current capacity to Singapore.

He was also hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and met Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat.

During Mr Han’s meeting with President Tharman, the two leaders welcomed the close and longstanding relations between Singapore and China.

“President Tharman and Vice-President Han also discussed the importance of international cooperation to resolve global challenges, as well as investing in people and institutions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the meeting between PM Lee and Mr Han, both reaffirmed Singapore and China’s strong bilateral relations, which were upgraded to an “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership” in April.