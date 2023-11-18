Opportunities aplenty for Singapore even in an uncertain world, says PM Lee as Apec meet ends

SAN FRANCISCO – Even in a complicated world bereft of strategic stability and spewing dire warnings on trade, opportunities are multiplying for Singapore, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said as he wrapped up his six-day working visit to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum.

There are plenty of signs that Singapore is making good and there is room to grow, PM Lee told Singapore media in San Francisco on Nov 17.

Some of the reasons for hope, he said, include a new Asia-Pacific economic initiative on the horizon; the broadening of Apec’s agenda beyond trade; a sliver of hope from the Biden-Xi summit; and the admirable dynamism of Singaporean start-ups that have cracked the Silicon Valley code.

The 30th annual meeting of the 21 Apec economies ended with a declaration reaffirming determination “to deliver a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent, inclusive, and predictable trade and investment environment”.

Apec members also backed moves to reform the World Trade Organisation, including reviving its hobbled dispute settlement system. Support for ending the bloody Gaza conflict and Ukraine war did not figure in the final joint communique.

“Even in a complicated world, there are opportunities,” PM Lee said.

“We are not the last in queue to reach those opportunities. In fact, we are quite high up the list, and we should get further up.”

Prospects remain challenging for global growth, but there are upsides for Singapore, he said.

“The markets are there; the opportunities are there. We have to seize them, and we have to be able to export, to get people to notice Singapore and want to come to Singapore.

“I think that is happening,” he added, pointing to the launch of Enterprise Singapore’s San Francisco Overseas Centre on Nov 14, its third in the United States.

The government agency, which supports Singaporean firms’ overseas ambitions, has seen a 23 per cent increase in companies exploring or entering the US market over the last five years. Nearly 200 Singapore companies now operate in the US, in areas spanning from healthcare to fintech to manufacturing and retail. Larger ones, such as ST Engineering and Singtel, have set up corporate venture capital arms in the US to invest in start-ups.

PM Lee said it is particularly encouraging that there are Singaporeans – including young men and women – in the US running their own start-ups and enterprises.

“Some of them, they started their company here, and went back to Singapore and started a branch, and they are recruiting in Singapore and bringing the people here to work.

“So that is one way to do it – to go out to the world and do business where the world is.”

The other way is to bring the companies into Singapore, he added, by ensuring that the nation makes it possible for them to do things here that they cannot do elsewhere.