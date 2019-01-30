Postman arrested over alleged dumping of mail in bin

A postman serving 17 Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio was arrested yesterday following SingPost's investigations into a case of unopened letters and packages allegedly tossed into a rubbish bin.

The postal service provider's actions follow a Facebook post by user Alyce Kathlyn on Monday night, which shared eight images of the discarded letters in the bin.

The images showed letters from the Land Transport Authority, the National University of Singapore and for the Community Health Assist Scheme, among others.

Ms Kathlyn salvaged the mail and placed it by a nearby letterbox.

In its statement yesterday, SingPost said that it has referred the case to the police following findings from internal investigations.

The police confirmed that a report has been lodged and a 29-year-old man was arrested.

Yesterday, SingPost apologised to residents of Blocks 175 to 178 and Blocks 612 to 619 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, and Blocks 179 to 182 and Block 611 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

It declined further comment, saying the police are investigating.

In response to queries, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said it took a serious view of any incident that impacted the reliability, integrity and security of Singapore's public postal services, and it would take appropriate action against anyone found guilty of contravening the Postal Services Act.

It also expressed concerns over the spate of recent service lapses by SingPost.

Earlier this month, the postal service provider drew ire from customers for its reportedly poor delivery service during the year-end peak season.

Complaints were made on social media about letters and packages that were not delivered or delayed.

SingPost apologised for its "service failures", and said that it would review and improve operational procedures.

About the latest incident, the postal service provider said on its Facebook page that a team had been dispatched to comb the area overnight, searching bins and mailboxes.

"Our main priority currently is to locate the letters and have them delivered to intended recipients," it said.

SingPost said residents of the affected blocks may call its hotline on 6845-6222 between 9am and 9pm on weekdays for assistance.