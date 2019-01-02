Unhappy with SingPost's service standards

I agree wholeheartedly with Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin (SingPost should focus on mail delivery first; Dec 24, 2018).

I have had similar unhappy episodes with Singapore Post's service delivery standards.

I have encountered situations where I was at home the whole day, only to be surprised by a delivery-failure notice at my door stating that the postman was not able to deliver my package.

I also experienced much frustration in trying to redirect my package to another pick-up location, which highlights possible problems with SingPost's mail-tracking system. I ended up having to pick my parcel up from an inconvenient location.

Lastly, I have also had my fair share of neighbours' letters being wrongly placed in my letterbox.

Singapore customers have a choice of private parcel couriers, but public postal services remain a monopoly, with SingPost as the designated Public Postal Licensee.

Corporate social responsibility efforts are well and good for promoting the image of SingPost, which has also started to ramp up its e-commerce capabilities in recent years.

However, I urge SingPost to uphold its core services first to ensure that it is meeting the basic standards expected of it as a public service provider.

Chua Chun Wei