IMDA closely monitors SingPost's service standards

We appreciate Mr Wong Boon Hong's feedback (IMDA should monitor SingPost's service standards; Jan 4).

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) recognises the importance of an efficient and reliable public postal system.

We regulate and closely monitor the performance of SingPost's postal services through our Quality of Service (QoS) standards.

Among other things, SingPost is required to deliver at least 98 per cent of local basic letters by the next working day.

IMDA also regularly reviews its postal policies and frameworks to ensure reliable and quality postal services for consumers.

We take a serious view of cases of misdelivered or lost mail, and require that SingPost look into each incident and step up quality checks to ensure that letters are delivered correctly. IMDA will act if SingPost breaches the QoS framework.

We will work with SingPost to get in touch with Mr Wong to address his concerns.

Karen Low (Ms)

Cluster Director, Communications & Marketing

Infocomm Media Development Authority