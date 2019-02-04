Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies in Kuala Lumpur

SINGAPORE - Businessman Ben Goi, son of Popiah King Sam Goi, died of a heart attack in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday morning (Feb 3). He was 43.

His body was brought back to Singapore on Sunday night, Channel 8 reported on Monday.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Goi will be cremated at Mandai Crematorium on Thursday morning.

Singapore artistes, including Terence Cao, Chew Chor Meng and Zhu Houren, were seen at Mr Goi's wake, which is being held at his house. They declined to speak to reporters.

Mr Goi married Malaysian-born former TV actress Tracy Lee in 2017.

Ms Lee, a former Mediacorp Star Search contestant, announced last May that she had given birth to their first child, a son.

In an Instagram post announcing her son's birth, Ms Lee wrote in Chinese: "I love you, my precious, I will love you and your father just as much... I don't ask for much, just that you grow up happily and healthily, and I will have no regrets."

Their wedding dinner at the Shangri-La Hotel in September 2017 made headlines, with guests including celebrities and VIPs such as former Singapore president Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

Mr Sam Goi has an estimated net worth of $3 billion, according to Forbes. He is well known for his popiah skin business, Tee Yih Jia.