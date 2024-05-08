The gist: Law to exert more control over key transport firms, cake for PM Lee in last sitting before handover

Mr Shanmugam confirmed that a police report had been filed over a March 24 post by an officer from the Israeli embassy in Singapore on the embassy’s Facebook page, but no further action will be taken.

He added that the Israeli ambassador had in a recent meeting apologised for the post, saying it was wrong, not authorised, and that such an incident would never happen again.

The post, which has since been taken down due to its insensitive nature, had claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran but Palestine was not mentioned once.

Mr Shanmugam said he made his point to the ambassador that while embassies are entitled to have their point of view, Singapore would step in where the view carries the risk of undermining safety, security and harmony here.

Why it matters:

Embassies’ actions are covered by the principle of sovereign immunity, and foreign embassies and diplomatic staff in Singapore enjoy diplomatic immunity under the law.

This means they are not subject to Singapore’s criminal jurisdiction, unless the right is waived.

Mr Shanmugam said the Government will intervene against acts which can affect Singapore’s social harmony, but in this case, the Attorney-General’s Chambers had been consulted, and decided that no further action would be taken.

READ MORE HERE: Israel ambassador apologised for post on Palestine, officer responsible to be sent back: Shanmugam

If you have a few more minutes:

ERP 2.0 units’ early adopters can relocate their processing units for free

Motorists who already have the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing system (ERP 2.0) on-board units installed in their vehicles can choose to relocate their processing units to the driver’s footwell from the front passenger’s footwell for free.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat said he was among the 18,000 early adopters of the ERP 2.0 units, adding that he was happy about being able to deactivate his payment card easily when he uses complimentary parking tickets. This deactivation feature was among some of the recent enhancements to the ERP 2.0.

On the roll-out of distance-based charging, Mr Chee said it is still a “possible option” that the ministry has to study further, and that it is not an “inevitable outcome” of the ERP 2.0.

$60m to be clawed back from deals exploiting ‘99-to-1’ ABSD loophole

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore will claw back about $60 million in additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) and surcharges, said Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in a written parliamentary reply on May 7.

This comes as 166 of 187 private home purchases reviewed as at April 2024 were ascertained to have exploited the so-called “99-to-1” arrangement to reduce the rightful ABSD payable on the purchase of a residential property.

Under the “99-to-1” or similar purchase arrangements, the initial owner sells a partial interest in the property to another buyer within a short period of time.

Such a deal allows the buyer, who already owns other properties, to reduce the ABSD, while still becoming the new property’s co-owner and a co-applicant for bank loans to finance it.