PM Lee presented with ‘mee siam’ cake on his last day of Parliament as prime minister

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was presented with a personalised 3D cake in Parliament on May 8, which was his final sitting in the house as prime minister.

In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong said: “Today being PM Lee’s last Parliament sitting as PM, we invited all members of Parliament to a tea for PM. The PAP Women MPs got PM a cake to show our appreciation for all he has done.”

Designed together with pastry chef Herve Potus from Shangri-La Singapore to honour PM Lee’s two decades of leadership, the cake reflected a selection of PM Lee’s favourite items such as a variety of Nonya kueh, a bowl of mee siam, a Peranakan table runner, and an assortment of books on mathematics, coding, technology and politics.