PM Lee presented with ‘mee siam’ cake on his last day of Parliament as prime minister

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was presented with a personalised 3D cake in Parliament on May 8, which was his final sitting in the house as prime minister.
In a Facebook post, West Coast GRC MP Rachel Ong said: “Today being PM Lee’s last Parliament sitting as PM, we invited all members of Parliament to a tea for PM. The PAP Women MPs got PM a cake to show our appreciation for all he has done.”
Designed together with pastry chef Herve Potus from Shangri-La Singapore to honour PM Lee’s two decades of leadership, the cake reflected a selection of PM Lee’s favourite items such as a variety of Nonya kueh, a bowl of mee siam, a Peranakan table runner, and an assortment of books on mathematics, coding, technology and politics.
The cake was also decorated with words “Kamsiah PM”, or “thank you PM” in Hokkien.
It also sported a “Table 72” tag – a nod to PM Lee’s age in 2024 – and a device displaying his post on his 12th anniversary of starting his social media journey with previously unreleased photos taken by him.
“Thank you, Prime Minister, for your exceptional leadership. We are grateful that you will continue to serve as Senior Minister,” Ms Ong added in her post.
Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will assume the role of prime minister on May 15.