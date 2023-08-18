Presidential election eligibility decisions shed light on panel’s considerations: Observers

SINGAPORE – The decision of the Presidential Elections Committee (PEC) to issue certificates of eligibility to three presidential hopefuls sheds some light on its considerations. But the outcome of the elections is not a foregone conclusion, observers told The Straits Times on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Elections Department had announced that former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian had received their certificates of eligibility.

Should all go smoothly on Nomination Day on Aug 22, Singapore will see a three-way fight at the polls on Sept 1.

Mr Tharman had qualified under the public sector route, while Mr Ng qualified under the public sector deliberative route, and Mr Tan under the private sector deliberative route.

Entrepreneur George Goh did not succeed in his application under the private sector deliberative route.

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan said the case for eligibility was always stronger for Mr Ng and Mr Tan by virtue of the companies that they relied on – GIC and NTUC Income.

For Mr Goh, his biggest challenge right from the get-go was to persuade the PEC that he had “comparable experience and ability” as someone who runs a profitable company with $500 million in shareholder equity for at least three years, said Prof Tan.

Mr Goh had relied on adding the shareholder equities of five smaller companies for a combined $507 million.

Mr Ben Chester Cheong, a law lecturer at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said it is now clear that one cannot aggregate the number of companies he manages in order to meet the $500 million requirement.

He added that in the 2017 presidential election, it was already clear that under the private sector discretionary track, one would not be able to qualify if they did not manage, as the most senior executive, a company with at least $500 million in shareholder equity.

Mr Salleh Marican and Mr Farid Khan, who had run companies well below the requirement, did not receive their certificates of eligibility then.

In the case of Mr Tan, while NTUC Income was not a private limited company but a co-operative when he was chief executive, NTUC Income had a “shareholders equity” or in its case, share capital, of about $1 billion, said Mr Cheong.