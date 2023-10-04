SingPost delivery business in S’pore lost $16m in 2022; review of postal industry under way

SINGAPORE – Singapore Post (SingPost) incurred an operating loss of $16 million in its post and parcel business in 2022, amid declining mail volumes and competition from logistics and e-commerce firms that have expanded their delivery capabilities.

These changes in the postal market have driven up the costs of sending mail, said Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Tan Kiat How in Parliament on Wednesday, as he explained the rise in postal prices by 20 per cent to 51 cents for standard mail from next Monday.

Mr Tan was responding to questions from MPs, including Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC), who asked whether the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) had considered SingPost’s $38.8 million profit in the last financial year (FY) when it reviewed the company’s decision to raise postage rates.

Mr Tan said the postal landscape has changed dramatically in the last decade, prompting the first major increase in postage rates since 2014 so that the licensed public postal company can deliver letters to every address in Singapore. In 2014, postage prices rose from 22 cents to 30 cents.

While SingPost’s overall business was profitable in FY2022, more than 90 per cent of its profits were from its logistics business and largely from overseas investments, said Mr Tan.

“SingPost’s core business in Singapore is post and parcel, which incurred operating losses of $16 million,” he said.

“This is due to the global decline in letter mail, as well as intense competition from logistics companies and e-commerce players growing their own parcel delivery capabilities. As a result, per-letter delivery costs have risen considerably.”

The price increase is designed to support SingPost’s domestic business to ensure that it is able to sustain itself and not rely on its performance elsewhere, said Mr Tan.

“I think we have to make clear that this is not the regulatory framework which we are operating under,” he said. “The revenues and the profits from (Singapore are) not supposed to offset the losses in other businesses, and vice versa.”

SingPost will provide a booklet of 10 free stamps worth 51 cents each to every household, which is likely to cover a household’s postage fees for roughly a year, as the average consumer sends less than one item of mail a month, he added.

Professor Lim also asked if there is a more efficient approach than raising costs, which will spill over to key customers like large corporations and the Government.

Mr Tan said the Government contributes to only a small proportion of the mail volume in Singapore, and that separate reviews by the Government and SingPost are being carried out to assess the future of post and its operations amid greater digitalisation and lower demand for mail.