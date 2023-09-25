FedEx customers can drop off their parcels at 6 post offices in SingPost trial

SingPost's Singapore chief executive Neo Su Yin (left) and FedEx Express Singapore's managing director, Eric Tan. PHOTO: FEDEX EXPRESS

Michelle Zhu

Updated
7 min ago
Published
7 min ago

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post has signed a memorandum of understanding with FedEx Express, a subsidiary of US delivery giant FedEx Corp, for its post offices to participate in a three-month-long trial starting on Monday.

Under the agreement, FedEx customers may drop off their parcels at PopStop counters located at the participating post offices at no additional charge. The parcels will be handed over to FedEx daily over the trial period.

PopStops are dedicated facilities manned by SingPost staff which are available at all post offices for e-commerce and parcel-related transactions.

SingPost said the primary objective of the MOU is to “enhance operational efficiencies and elevate the customer experience” by expanding drop-off options to more locations for cross-border shipments.

The six participating post offices are located at Punggol, Raffles Place, Tampines, Woodlands Central, Jurong West and Marine Parade.

SingPost’s Singapore chief executive Neo Su Yin said the collaboration with FedEx not only brings about greater convenience and ease for consumers, but also maximises the use of the group’s network.

“Consumers sending out parcels no longer have to wait at home for pickups and can better plan their day,” said Neo.

“We are excited by the immense potential this collaboration offers to our customers as part of our continuous commitment to enhance the service experience and facilitate greater cross-border trade,” added Eric Tan, managing director at FedEx Express. THE BUSINESS TIMES

More On This Topic
SingPost to hike rate for standard regular mail from Oct 9 to meet rising costs
SingPost Q1 operating profit up 11.8% to $11.9 million on international growth

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top