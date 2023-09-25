FedEx customers can drop off their parcels at 6 post offices in SingPost trial

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post has signed a memorandum of understanding with FedEx Express, a subsidiary of US delivery giant FedEx Corp, for its post offices to participate in a three-month-long trial starting on Monday.

Under the agreement, FedEx customers may drop off their parcels at PopStop counters located at the participating post offices at no additional charge. The parcels will be handed over to FedEx daily over the trial period.

PopStops are dedicated facilities manned by SingPost staff which are available at all post offices for e-commerce and parcel-related transactions.

SingPost said the primary objective of the MOU is to “enhance operational efficiencies and elevate the customer experience” by expanding drop-off options to more locations for cross-border shipments.

The six participating post offices are located at Punggol, Raffles Place, Tampines, Woodlands Central, Jurong West and Marine Parade.

SingPost’s Singapore chief executive Neo Su Yin said the collaboration with FedEx not only brings about greater convenience and ease for consumers, but also maximises the use of the group’s network.

“Consumers sending out parcels no longer have to wait at home for pickups and can better plan their day,” said Neo.

“We are excited by the immense potential this collaboration offers to our customers as part of our continuous commitment to enhance the service experience and facilitate greater cross-border trade,” added Eric Tan, managing director at FedEx Express. THE BUSINESS TIMES