Presidential election: No campaigning or election advertising on Cooling-off, Polling days

SINGAPORE – During the cooling-off period, campaigning activity and election advertising, including the publishing, display of or wearing of clothing with a candidate’s symbols are not allowed.

This is to give voters time to reflect on their choice for president, said the Elections Department (ELD) on Wednesday.

On Polling Day, voters should refrain from wearing attire with images or carrying items to the polling station that may be construed as influencing other voters or canvassing support for any particular candidate, said ELD.

These include shirts, clothing, bags or badges with prints on them that are identical to or closely resemble a candidate’s allotted symbol, or bear words that may be interpreted as showing support for a candidate.

They also include objects that are identical to or closely resemble a candidate’s symbol and would likely be associated with a candidate by the public.

“If they do so, they may be turned away by election officials at the polling stations,” said ELD.

Singapore will go to the polls on Sept 1 to vote for its ninth president.

The cooling-off period runs from midnight on Aug 31, which is Cooling-off Day, till 8pm on Sept 1, at the close of polling on Polling Day.

The three presidential hopefuls are former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75; former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66; and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75.

Prohibited activities during cooling-off period

Campaigning activities and election advertising which are prohibited during the cooling-off period covers both publishing paid and unpaid online election advertising – including sharing, resharing, reposting or boosting of existing advertising, as well as broadcasting of online meetings accessible to the public.

Publicly displaying non-online election advertising – including relocating, altering or modifying existing non-online election advertising – is also not allowed. Non-online election advertising includes banners, flags and posters.

The following will also have to cease: canvassing, walkabouts, door-to-door visits, visiting homes and workplaces of voters for election-related purposes, and any form of public assemblies or meetings – whether online, in person, or both – about election issues.

Besides the candidate, who is allowed to wear a replica of the symbol allotted to him, wearing, using, carrying or displaying a candidate’s allotted symbol or campaign propaganda is not allowed.