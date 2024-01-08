President Tharman briefed by DPM Wong on projected returns from investing S’pore reserves

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the Council of Presidential Advisers were briefed on Jan 8 by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on the projected returns from investing Singapore’s reserves.

At the briefing – ahead of Budget Day on Feb 16 – DPM Wong and officials from the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and investment entities GIC, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Temasek outlined the impact of major factors, like climate change and the weakening of global order, on returns expected over the long term from investing the reserves.

GIC, MAS and Temasek play a key role in the investment of Singapore’s reserves.

In a Facebook post on Jan 8, Mr Tharman said the president must agree with their investment projections each year before the Government can spend investment returns in the annual Budget.

He said: “Why does this matter to Singaporeans? For every dollar that the Government has to spend in Singapore, almost 20 cents come from our reserves.

“And the whole system is designed to ensure that every generation of Singaporeans benefits from this contribution from our reserves. Including our great-grandchildren and those that come after them.”

Mr Tharman added that it is the opposite of what many other countries experience because they have rising debts to pay for.

“So, on top of the taxes that most countries need to support ageing populations and rising healthcare costs, they have to use more and more tax dollars to pay for what they have borrowed,” he said.

Under the Singapore framework, the quantum of returns that can be spent by the Government each year is based on the long-term projections of the returns likely to be earned from investing the reserves.

This annual contribution to the Budget is known as the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC).

Under the NIRC framework, the Government is allowed to take into the Budget up to 50 per cent of the expected long-term real returns on net assets invested by GIC, MAS and Temasek – after deducting liabilities such as government bonds.

The president, who holds the second key to past reserves, consults the Council of Presidential Advisers before providing a response.

In the event that the Government and the president do not agree to any of the expected rates of return, historical average rates of return from the past 20 years will be used to determine how much the Government can spend.

In his post, Mr Tharman said Singapore is the only country that is not an oil producer to reap significant returns from its reserves each year that can be spent for the good of Singaporeans.

“It is an outstanding fact,” he said.

“Let’s keep this Singapore system working well. It is for everyone’s good. Today and way into the future.”