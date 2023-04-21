No place for populism, political opportunism in S’pore: DPM Wong

SINGAPORE - Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong stressed – at the end of five days of debate in Parliament on the President’s Address – that there is no place for populism and political opportunism in Singapore.

He was responding to Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who agreed on the point made.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Wong had called on the opposition to offer a serious alternative agenda and be upfront about the trade-offs, instead of putting forth opportunistic or populist ideas that chip away at trust in the Government.

Responding on Friday, Mr Singh (Aljunied GRC) said that if all the Workers’ Party was doing was putting forward populist, unrealistic policies, the Government would not be considering variations of the WP’s ideas on issues such as anti-discrimination legislation, minimum wage and redundancy insurance.

Mr Wong replied that while he and Mr Singh may have to “agree to disagree” on how he characterised WP’s proposals, he had made a broader point on the evolution of Singapore’s democracy. This was because he was worried about how developed democracies abroad have become divided and polarised.

“If you look at many of these countries, populism has taken root and populism has damaged greatly their societies, divided and polarised their people,” he said, explaining that populism is politics that distorts the facts for political advantage and will damage Singapore in the long term.

He added that the Government rejects populism and upholds honesty and integrity in policymaking.

Should it fall short of these standards, he said, he expects the opposition to call it out. Likewise, if the opposition proposes ideas and policies that the Government feels are populist, it would highlight its concerns.

Mr Wong said: “Both sides of the House, we stand for a democracy that is maturing, a serious government and a serious opposition. We say ‘yes’ to all that. But we say ‘no’ to populism and political opportunism ever taking root in this House and in Singapore.”

Mr Singh agreed with DPM Wong that calling each other out ought to work both ways and accepted Mr Wong’s concerns about Singapore’s democracy, saying: “Certainly, the Workers’ Party, and I hope the opposition in general, will be mindful going forward and work towards the betterment of Singapore and Singaporeans.”

He added that he did not expect the DPM to use his speech on the President’s Address to “attack and accuse the Workers’ Party of advancing opportunistic or populist ideas to chip away, bit by bit, the trust in Government”.

“It is a most unfair charge levelled at the Workers’ Party which in reality, chips away at the integrity of our parliamentary democracy as an important platform for the exposition and contestation of ideas,” he said.

Mr Singh added: “Our manifestos have not been an amalgamation of broad statements of purpose and glossy pictures, but specific proposals, with a view to better the lives of Singaporeans.”