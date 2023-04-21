A govt that is more open with information must be part of S’pore’s refreshed social compact: Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE - Rather than turn defensive or dismiss requests for information as a Trojan horse for ulterior motives, the Government should become more open to releasing data, Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh said on Friday.

By filling the information vacuum and doing so early, the Government can puncture xenophobia around issues such as Singapore’s foreign talent policy and prevent tension on the ground from building up, the Workers’ Party (WP) chief said on the last day of the debate on the President’s Address.

Mr Singh cited the September 2021 debate on jobs and foreign talent, where he said getting the People’s Action Party (PAP) government to disclose certain information then had been “like squeezing blood out of a stone”.

Then, he had asked the Government for the number of intra-corporate transferees from India that worked in Singapore, from the introduction of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca) between India and Singapore.

The WP had filed parliamentary questions on the issue since 2016, but answers were not forthcoming, said Mr Singh.

“In the meantime, pressures and tensions on the ground built up, as not a small number of Singaporeans became emotionally charged about Ceca, using it as an adjective and in very uncharitable and downright racist ways,” he said.

When it was eventually released, the number was small, and the Government agreed during the debate that by putting out information it could quell falsehoods around Ceca much earlier, said Mr Singh.

Another potential tinderbox the Government should look closely at is the growth of family offices and the inflow of foreign wealth here, as there are already murmurings of discontent among Singaporeans who see foreigners engage in a buying spree of properties, he added.

“When there are requests for detailed figures, the PAP must not turn defensive in response to the parliamentary opposition of the day playing its role checking the government of the day,” said Mr Singh.

Going forward, the PAP’s 4G leadership cannot be dismissive or breezily use national security or sensitivity as reasons for withholding information without good reason, he said. “A greater openness to releasing information will be fundamental to the refresh social compact that the 4G leadership seeks to forge with Singaporeans through the Forward Singapore exercise.”

In response, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said he had provided the number of intra-corporate transferees during the July 2021 debate on Singapore’s free trade agreements.

More fundamentally, holding back the release of confidential information could not be the reason for the ugly xenophobia and racial undertones surrounding Ceca, said Dr Tan.

“Let’s make no mistake about it: that the vitriol and the raw emotions at that particular point in time, (is) something that we should all try to avoid,” he said.

He said he hoped the vitriol was not due to deliberate efforts to frustrate Singapore’s social compact.

Mr Singh said he agreed that the WP does not want the social compact to be overturned, but that his point stands. “I could not understand why it is difficult to provide the information in 2016, but then when things are descending into an abyss, the numbers start coming out.”