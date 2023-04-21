The gist: Opposition leader calls for more data-sharing; new youth-led panels to discuss national policies

If you have a few more minutes….



Giving youths a voice on national issues:

Following strong interest from young people to be involved in nation-building and engage in in-depth discourse, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) will introduce Youth Panels.

To be launched later this year, these panels will be youth-led, and supported by the National Youth Council (NYC) and other government agencies.

In these panels, youths aged 15 to 35 will work on a topic or policy which resonates with the broader segment of their peers. Meanwhile, the Government will share policy considerations and trade-offs, and exchange data points with them.

Youths will be engaged in meaningful and constructive discourse, and it will be an opportunity for them to listen not just to the Government, but also to hear the experiences of others.

MCCY Minister Edwin Tong said: “(They can) appreciate that opinions may be different from their own, and (weigh) competing priorities, looking at both the short term, as well as having a longer lens perspective of these trade-offs.”

The recommendations from these panels will be taken seriously, and may even be presented in Parliament for debate, he added.

MCCY and NYC are currently working with youths to identify suitable policy issues, in particular ones that will affect them and areas where the Government would benefit strongly from their involvement in policy development.

GST remains sticking point between PAP and WP:



Mr Murali sought to clarify the Workers’ Party (WP) stance on the GST.

In response, WP MP Leon Perera said that in the 2018 debate on the GST hike announcement, his party only opposed the increase from 7 to 9 per cent, and did not ask for the tax to be removed completely.

WP’s chief Mr Singh said the debate over the last few years had been about the GST hike and not the GST per se.

While WP may not have supported the GST when it was first introduced, he said the GST is an endemic feature of the tax system. The WP’s policy positions cannot be immutable and must evolve with the political realities of the time, he added.

He reiterated the party’s stance against the latest hike, which is reflected in the WP’s 2020 General Election manifesto.

Mr Singh then asked if the Government will proceed with the increase from 8 to 9 per cent in 2024 or put it on hold, given the inflationary pressures and rising cost of living.

People’s Association serves Singaporeans, not used for party politics:



Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir SMC) chided Workers’ Party MPs Leon Perera and Faisal Manap for their comments on the People’s Association (PA).

He said the statutory board serves Singaporeans, and it was wrong of them to suggest that the PA advances the interests of any political party. The People’s Action Party (PAP) MP added that their comments “do not do justice” to the contributions of PA’s leaders, staff and volunteers.

Earlier in the week, Mr Perera called for the PA to be delinked from the ruling political party as it creates the impression that state resources are invested in promoting the Government’s thinking and its politicians.

In his speech, Mr Faisal raised the matter of how defeated PAP candidates assume the role of the grassroots advisers in opposition constituencies. They also host or are invited as guests of honour at community events such as the Edusave Awards- not the elected opposition MP. He said this gives the impression that PA activities are by the PAP.

Mr Faisal also noted that the opposition MPs do not get to access PA’s funds and use its facilities.

Mr Sitoh said that Mr Faisal has only asked to do “the nice things” and “be involved in some small selected part of the work of the grassroots adviser”.

But the PA does more, including explaining difficult government policies to the public, said Mr Sitoh.

“(Mr Faisal) needs to admit that he cannot fulfill the role of grassroots adviser, on behalf of the Government, when he disagrees with so many of the Government’s policies and with how the Government raises money to fund its programmes.”