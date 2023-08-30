Ng Kok Song resumes walkabouts, beefs up security after heckling incident

SINGAPORE - Presidential candidate Ng Kok Song has beefed up his security as he resumed his walkabouts on the last day of campaigning, a day after he was heckled during a visit in Clementi.

On Tuesday night, a man had shouted profanities at Mr Ng during his walkabout at Clementi Central, and rode his bicycle into the crowd where Mr Ng was having his photo taken with members of the public.

The man had also shouted the name of fellow presidential candidate, Mr Tan Kin Lian, a few times before leaving.

A police report was made by a member of the public.

Police said on Wednesday that a 30-year-old man who disrupted the walkabout at Clementi had been taken to the Institute of Mental Health, after he went to the police on his own to lodge a report about the incident.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Hougang Hainanese Village Centre on Wednesday morning, a smiling Mr Ng said that he was unhurt.

“I’m getting my campaign team to have more people who can be in charge of security. I’ve been very well-protected by some of my security personnel. I’m also concerned that they should stand where the public are, to protect the public against any intrusion,” said Mr Ng.

Mr Ng said his main concern that night was the safety of members of the public who had lined up to take photos with him. He apologised to those who did not get the chance to take photos with him because of the incident, adding that some had queued for more than 15 minutes.

Mr Tan’s team also released a statement after the incident, saying that the heckler is not among Mr Tan’s regular supporters.