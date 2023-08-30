Man who disrupted Ng Kok Song’s walkabout taken to IMH after police assessed he posed danger to himself

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man who disrupted presidential candidate Ng Kok Song’s walkabout at Clementi Central on Tuesday evening has been taken to the Institute of Mental Health, after he went to the police on his own to lodge a report about the incident.

In a statement, the police said they received calls for help at about 7.05pm on Tuesday regarding a man who had allegedly shouted at Mr Ng outside a shopping mall along Commonwealth Avenue West.

The man had already left the area when police officers arrived. Officers from Clementi Police Division later established his identity and searched for him, said police on Wednesday.

Around the same time, the man went to Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) on his own to lodge a report about the incident at about 7.45pm, police said.

“During the engagement at the NPC, the man mentioned about harming himself, and the officers assessed that he posed a danger to himself,” said the police.

He was apprehended and sent to the IMH and his next-of-kin was informed.

Mr Ng and his campaign team had been at the fountain area behind Clementi MRT station on Tuesday evening, where people lined up to take pictures with him and get his autograph

At around 7pm, the man on a bicycle rode into the crowd and approached Mr Ng’s team, shouting vulgarities and gesturing. At one point, he yelled at Mr Ng to “go home”.

Mr Ng’s brother Charles and another member of the team asked the man to calm down, and Mr Ng was escorted away.