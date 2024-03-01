More to benefit from legal aid schemes with revised eligibility criteria: MinLaw

Mr Shanmugam said the man felt he had no choice but to assist the unlicensed moneylender in his illegal operations.

The offender could have expected a sentence of around eight to 12 months’ jail, Mr Shanmugam added.

He said: “This would have meant that his children with special needs would be left without care during (his) prison term.”

He was represented by a public defender, who pleaded with the court for a lighter sentence. The lawyer also referred the man to a social service agency, to assess the care plan for his children.

Eventually, the court sentenced him to six weeks’ jail and a fine, and agreed to defer his sentence to allow him to ease his child’s transition into Primary 1 at a special needs school.

Said Mr Shanmugam: “This is one of many examples where the PDO has positively impacted the lives of accused persons.”

He added that the PDO will continue to strengthen its capability and capacity to help more vulnerable persons.

Mr Shanmugam said the Legal Aid Bureau, which was set up in 1958, now has around 50 in-house lawyers and support staff, and more than 140 assigned solicitors.

He cited the example of a 101-year-old woman the bureau aided to reclaim her life savings from her daughter.

The centenarian had been put in a nursing home by her daughter who withdrew money from her mother’s bank account, and directed her government financial assistance payouts to her own account.

The daughter claimed her mother had no mental capacity and refused to return the money.

The elderly woman checked herself out of the nursing home, and asked the Legal Aid Bureau for help.

Mr Shanmugam said the bureau helped her to secure a court order for her daughter to return all her money with interest.

Public defender, Mr Joseph Lum, 35, told The Straits Times the eligibility changes reflect a keeping with the times to recognise the overall increase in household income.

Mr Lum, who has been with the PDO since its inception, represented a man who faced drug-related charges. After writing to the Attorney-General’s Chambers, one of the charges was withdrawn.

This charge had a minimum sentence of 20 years’ jail and the offender, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to eight years’ jail.

Mr Lum said PDO clients face challenges in navigating through the criminal process.

He said: “They are unfamiliar with the system, and they would have challenges presenting their cases in court or mitigating their sentence.”

Mr Lum said some PDO clients are deaf, have an intellectual disability or psychiatric conditions.

He said the lawyers spend more time to understand them and work with caregivers. They also engage sign language interpreters to communicate with them.

He added: “By having representation, it helps to ensure that these vulnerable accused persons are not disadvantaged because of their communication issues with the court.”