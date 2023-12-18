Public Defender’s Office marks one year of access to justice for those who need it most

SINGAPORE - When a father of two children with special needs was charged in November 2021 with helping a loan shark, the prosecution initially sought eight to 12 months’ imprisonment and a $30,000 fine.

However, when public defender Mohamed Sarhan Mohamed Ikhbar was assigned to the case, he wrote to the prosecution and pointed out that the man was not only the family’s breadwinner but also the main caregiver for the children, who were both under 10 years of age. Furthermore, the man had committed the crime only because threats were made against his children.

Even though the prosecutor agreed to seek a lower jail term of two to four months, Mr Sarhan urged the court to further reduce it, with his client receiving six weeks’ jail and a $30,000 fine.

Mr Sarhan, 27, told The Straits Times: “I found it very fulfilling because we were able to see how we could assist him further (in the light of) his rather exceptional circumstances.

“If we had not come on board and if he had been sentenced to a long period of time, what would have happened to his two children?”

His client did not have to pay a cent of legal fees to Mr Sarhan as he is one of about 15 public defenders in the newly minted Public Defender’s Office (PDO), which marked its first year on Dec 1.

ST spoke to three public defenders of varying legal experience on why they chose to join the PDO and the challenges they face serving clients who need it most.

The PDO, a department under the Ministry of Law (MinLaw), covers Singapore citizens and permanent residents up to the 35th income percentile. Clients must also pass a merits test to assess whether they will benefit from representation or have reasonable grounds to defend or appeal against the case.

Public defenders do not cover certain types of offences, including those related to gambling, organised and syndicate crime, and terrorism.

People who are eligible will be assigned a public defender or a pro bono lawyer from the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme (Clas), which is run by registered charity Pro Bono SG.

As at September, the PDO has taken 303 cases to court. MinLaw was unable to provide the figure for the one-year mark.

The public defenders work in four teams comprising about three lawyers each. Each team is led by a more experienced lawyer and has about 65 to 75 live cases at any one time.

Public defender Joseph Lum, who joined the PDO after about six years in the private sector, where he volunteered as a Clas lawyer, said a typical day consists of attending merits test meetings with potential clients, going for court hearings, speaking to clients in prison or over video link in court, and conducting interviews with potential witnesses and clients.

It sometimes also involves going to police stations to view closed-circuit television footage.