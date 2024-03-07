More select committees won’t necessarily lead to better governance: Indranee

SINGAPORE - Setting up parliamentary committees to oversee each ministry will do little to enhance accountability or increase efficiency, and can even eat into the time ministries have for other work, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, responding to a proposal by Workers’ Party MPs.

In fact, Singapore’s parliamentary system – where policies and issues are brought to the House through motions or during the Budget debate, and where ad hoc committees are set up to look at specific issues – already allows for good governance, she added.

“What we have is a system that works,” she said during the debate on Parliament’s spending plans.

“I do not think that having select committees, essentially overseeing or having ministries reporting to them will improve things.”

Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) and Ms He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC) had proposed setting up more standing select committees, which are appointed for the lifetime of a Parliament.

There are currently seven such committees – the Committee of Privileges, Committee of Selection, Estimates Committee, House Committee, Public Accounts Committee, Public Petitions Committee and Standing Orders Committee.

None of the seven is specific to individual ministries, said Mr Giam, pointing out that this is unlike the practice in other legislatures around the world.

The UK House of Commons has select committees for every government department and Australia’s parliament has standing committees on health, aged care and employment, among others.

Citing these examples, he said such committees examine each ministry’s policies, spending and administration and are empowered to look into any matter referred to them by the House or a minister.

They can also call in subject matter experts to give testimony, and receive special briefings from the Government, said Mr Giam.

He called for a similar set-up in Singapore, with committees consisting of MPs from both sides of the aisle set up to oversee each ministry or group of related ministries.

“This process will lead to more informed and constructive debate and better decision-making in Parliament,” he said.

However, Ms Indranee said Parliament’s current processes already provide a lot of room for the Government and ministers to be held to account

“A select committee is really a mini version of Parliament as a whole. But here you have everybody that is able to ask questions, participate, debate. So the public does not lose out by this,” she said.

She added that having more of such committees may not be very productive, as they require significant time and effort to set up, and ministries will also have to expend scarce resources reporting to their respective committees.