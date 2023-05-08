Existing parliamentary rules ensure fair system for all MPs: Indranee

SINGAPORE – The current rules of Parliament give MPs enough opportunity to hold the Government to account, raise queries and debate matters, and do not need to be changed, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on Monday.

To better contribute to debates and show they are “deserving of the trust that voters place in them”, MPs will need to develop the skills of listening, and use the existing rules more effectively, she added.

Ms Indranee was responding to Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, who proposed changes to parliamentary processes and structures, which he said were hampering the development of a “serious opposition”.

In an adjournment motion on “Making Parliament a Fairer Arena for All”, he said opposition MPs are handicapped by the lack of resources.

As a result, the alternative policies of the opposition “will not have the same breadth and depth as the Government’s”, he added.

During the adjournment motion, which allows MPs to speak in depth about an issue for 20 minutes, Mr Leong noted that many MPs did not have a background in public policy or law.

He suggested that Parliament set up a research department to help MPs in their research, raise the allowance that MPs get to hire legislative and secretarial assistants – currently at $1,300 and $500 respectively – and extend this allowance to NCMPs and Nominated MPs.

To this, Ms Indranee said the absence of such a research facility has not in any way deterred the PSP from advancing its own alternative policies, such as in the party’s 2020 manifesto.

She also noted that many ruling party MPs, too, do not have public policy or legal backgrounds but have not had any problems doing their parliamentary work.

She added that PAP backbench MPs and opposition MPs are given the same allowances. As to the difference in resources that elected MPs and NCMPs receive, she said this was reasonable given that elected MPs have a much heavier workload.

Mr Leong had also called on the Government to provide all the data that MPs ask for in the format requested, suggesting that the Government was using the threat of misrepresentation to justify not releasing data.

But Ms Indranee said the Government already provides more data than in most countries, and had answered more than 7,000 parliamentary questions during the last session of Parliament.

“At the end of the day, the key to better debate in Parliament lies in understanding the main issues at hand, acknowledging our fundamental realities and constraints, and taking not just the easy decisions but also the hard ones,” she said.

“It is not through making unending requests for evermore detailed data, which are then used as an alibi for not offering more constructive ideas or better alternative policies during debates.”