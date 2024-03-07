Amid greater unpredictability, MPs unanimously support $131.4b Budget to ‘take S’pore forward with optimism’

SINGAPORE - The post-pandemic world is more dangerous and unpredictable, but Singapore will move forward with optimism and hope as the House unanimously voted on March 7 to support the Government’s $131.4 billion spending plan for the financial year ahead.

Pointing to extensive plans to keep the economy vibrant while helping Singaporeans deal with immediate cost pressures, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said Budget 2024 “gives life and breath to the plans in the Forward Singapore report that we, as Singaporeans, collectively developed to build our shared future together”.

This was the first time in three years that MPs on both sides of the aisle voted in support of the Budget – a point made by Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng in his speech to cap off nine days of parliamentary debate on the Government and ministries’ budgets.

Opposition MPs had objected to the last two Budgets due to disagreement with the goods and services tax hike.

Ms Indranee noted in her closing remarks that preceding Budgets from 2020 to 2023 – including five in 2020 alone – were aimed at helping Singapore get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore emerged from the pandemic, but into a very different world from which it had entered, she noted: one with conflicts raging in Gaza and Ukraine, fraught with geopolitical contestation. At the individual level, Singaporeans remain concerned about cost of living and inflationary pressures.

“Against this backdrop, Budget 2024 provides a clear action plan to take Singapore forward into the future with optimism and hope,” said Ms Indranee, who is also Second Minister for Finance.

She recapped some key initiatives announced in Budget 2024, which include additional CDC vouchers for all Singaporean households and a generous corporate income tax rebate.

Enhancements to the SkillsFuture scheme for mid-career workers express belief and confidence in Singaporean workers, and their ability to upskill and chart new directions even at a later age, she added.

She also reiterated that families are the bedrock of society, and the Government’s commitment to support them from young to old such as through lower pre-school fees, more caregiving options, and boosts to retirement adequacy.

Other moves, such as to expand ComLink+ and legal aid, further strengthen Singapore’s social compact by providing more support to those who need it the most, she said.

“Inclusivity is the glue on which unity is built. By building on the previous budgets and having something for everyone, Budget 2024 ensures that no one is left behind,” she said.

The 2024 debate on the Budget statement saw 61 MPs speak across 2½ days. Across the next seven days, MPs made 598 cuts – short speeches – on various ministries’ budgets.