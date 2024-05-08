Israeli embassy officer who posted on Palestine to be sent back, no further action taken: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - The officer from the Israeli embassy who had cited the Quran in a Facebook post about Palestine, on March 24, will be sent home.

The post claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran, that Palestine was not even mentioned once, and that there was archaeological evidence the Jewish people were the indigenous people of the land.

It was taken down that evening.

On May 8, Mr Shanmugam told Parliament the Israeli ambassador had met him recently and apologised for the post, saying it was wrong, not authorised, and that this would never happen again.

Mr Shanmugam added the police had received a report on the post, and consulted the Attorney-General’s Chambers about it. They decided that no further action will be taken.

He said: “I pointed out to (the ambassador) that embassies are entitled to have their point of view. But where what has been said affects Singapore, in this case the harmony and safety within Singapore – especially the security, as well, of our minority communities, we have to step in.”

Mr Shanmugam was responding to a question from Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Chua Chu Kang GRC) about whether further action will be taken with regard to the post and if the person responsible enjoys diplomatic immunity.

Mr Shanmugam said the Israeli embassy’s actions are covered by the principle of sovereign immunity, and foreign embassies and diplomatic staff in Singapore enjoy diplomatic immunity under the law, unless they waive it.

This means they enjoy immunity from Singapore’s criminal jurisdiction.

He said there has been a divide in the reactions between the Malay/Muslim community and the Jewish and Christian communities over what was happening in Gaza. He said deeply-held feelings can also result in words or actions that offend other communities.

Hamas had attacked Israel on Oct 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking more than 200 hostages, including women and children.

Israel retaliated, resulting in more than 34,000 people dying in Gaza, which drew international condemnation.

Mr Shanmugam said that between Oct 7, 2023, and March 31, the police have received 43 reports regarding alleged offensive remarks or actions targeted at members of the Jewish or Muslim communities in Singapore.

He said the government will intervene against acts which can affect Singapore’s social harmony.