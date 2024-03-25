Israel embassy’s post on Palestine ‘unacceptable’, risks undermining harmony in S’pore: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE – A post by the Embassy of Israel in Singapore that had made claims by citing the Quran has been taken down after intervention by the Singapore Government.

Speaking to the media on March 25, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam condemned the post, calling it “completely unacceptable”, and said he was very upset when he found out about it.

The post was made on the official Facebook page of the Israeli Embassy in Singapore on March 24 and taken down that evening.

The post claimed that Israel was mentioned 43 times in the Quran, that Palestine was not even mentioned once, and that there was archaeological evidence that the Jewish people were the indigenous people of the land.

Mr Shamugam said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had spoken with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 24 and said the embassy had to take the post down immediately.

He said: “The post is wrong at many levels. First, it is insensitive and inappropriate. It carries the risk of undermining our safety, security and harmony in Singapore.

“Second, it is wrong to selectively point to religious texts to make a political point; even worse in this current situation for the Israeli embassy to make use of the Quran for this purpose.

“Third, this post is an astonishing attempt to rewrite history.”

Mr Shanmugam added that Singapore looks after the safety and security of everyone here, including minorities such as Muslims and Jews.

He said there is a vibrant Jewish community here, and that such posts can inflame tensions, putting the Jewish community at risk if anger from the online post spills over into the physical realm.

He said: “MHA had asked for the post to be taken down and made our views very clear to the Israeli embassy because it is unacceptable from the perspective of safety and security in Singapore.

“We told them to take it down because of the potential consequences for the different communities within Singapore.”

He said other embassies have put up statements that Singapore may disagree with, but the Republic generally does not intervene as the embassies represent sovereign countries that have autonomy.

Mr Shanmugam said: “But where it affects the safety and security of people in Singapore, the peace and harmony that we enjoy, we do and we will intervene.”

The minister said the Singapore Government did not intervene on the basis that the post was an attempt to rewrite history, but that the writer of the post should look at the United Nations resolutions and “see if Israel’s actions in the past few decades have been consistent with international law before trying to rewrite history”.