Singapore must never let external events affect ‘precious peace’: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – External events must never be allowed to affect the precious peace in Singapore, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict will have a significant impact across the world, including in Singapore and South-east Asia.

He said: “This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans. We have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that.”

His comments come after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel in the early hours of last Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis, including women and children, and taking hostages. Israel then declared war, striking targets in Gaza.

Since last Saturday, more than 1,200 people have been killed in Gaza, while more than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel.

The minister said that what is happening in the Middle East is going to evoke strong emotions, but that Singaporeans must maintain their peace.

“There are deep divides in how people are reacting. And as the conflict unfolds, these divides are inevitably going to become deeper,” he said.

Mr Shanmugam said these divides are significant, and are often along racial and religious lines.