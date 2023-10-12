Singapore must never let external events affect ‘precious peace’: Shanmugam on Israel-Hamas war

SINGAPORE – External events must never be allowed to affect the precious peace in Singapore, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, he said the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict will have a significant impact across the world, including in Singapore and South-east Asia.
He said: “This is going to be quite a tough period. But our fundamental attitude cannot change. We are all Singaporeans. We have a precious peace within Singapore, we must never let external events affect that.”
His comments come after Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel in the early hours of last Saturday, killing hundreds of Israelis, including women and children, and taking hostages. Israel then declared war, striking targets in Gaza.
Since last Saturday, more than 1,200 people have been killed in Gaza, while more than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel.
The minister said that what is happening in the Middle East is going to evoke strong emotions, but that Singaporeans must maintain their peace.
“There are deep divides in how people are reacting. And as the conflict unfolds, these divides are inevitably going to become deeper,” he said.
Mr Shanmugam said these divides are significant, and are often along racial and religious lines.
He added: “The suffering of innocent civilians caught in the conflict is a very emotive one. But, in terms of our own religious harmony and understanding, we are in a fairly good position.
“We have open and frank conversations. There is a lot of mutual respect and trust between religious and racial groups, and Singaporeans strongly value our racial and religious diversity and harmony.”
He also mentioned the study released by the Pew Research Centre in September that found high levels of inter-religious tolerance and acceptance in Singapore.
The study found that in most South-east Asian countries, respondents said that belonging to their country’s majority religion was very important for national identity.
But this was not the case in Singapore, with about 90 per cent of respondents here saying that various religions were compatible with Singapore’s culture and values.
Mr Shanmugam said: “It is not something you see in many other countries. And most Singaporeans say that Singapore’s religious, ethnic, cultural diversity is a good thing for the country and makes Singapore better. This is really quite remarkable.
“Our religious leaders, our people are very different, compared with many other countries… What we have built over the years and what we now have is precious and extremely remarkable. And we must do our best to protect it.”
The minister reiterated Singapore’s support for the two-state solution on Israel-Palestine, which would allow both Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side as independent states.
He said: “Our position on Israel-Palestine, and our support for the two-state solution, is well known. It has been stated repeatedly.”
In July, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean had met Israeli and Palestinian leaders on a working trip to the region, saying the two-state solution would be the only viable option to achieve a durable, just and comprehensive solution.
The two-state solution is also consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Mr Shanmugam said on Thursday that it is possible to hold strong views on the conflict, yet condemn acts of terrorism.
He said: “It is possible to deplore how the Palestinians have been treated over the years. It is possible to deeply sympathise with the plight of the Palestinians, and yet still unequivocally condemn the terrorist attacks carried out in Israel.
“These atrocities cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever, whether of fundamental problems or historical grievances.”
Asked how he thought Israel should respond, the minister said any response has to be consistent with international law and with international rules of war, adding that several other countries have made this point.
In a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said he was deeply saddened by the tragic loss of many Israeli lives as a result of the terrorist attacks by Hamas last Saturday.
“Singapore strongly condemns the attacks, and the murder and abduction of innocent civilians,” he said.
“Such acts cannot be justified by any rationale whatsoever.”
The conflict between Israel and Hamas militants has seen demonstrations and related incidents being reported around the world.
This has led to countries like Britain, Canada, France and Germany stepping up security around sensitive areas such as synagogues, mosques and schools.
Mr Shamugam said Singapore is an attractive target, and security agencies here are watching the situation closely.
He said there have been stepped-up patrols at some events and places, and that places which are possible targets have had their security reassessed.
On Tuesday, Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory saying Singaporeans in Israel should leave the country as soon as possible.
Those who choose to remain are urged to stay vigilant and monitor local developments closely, and avoid areas where large crowds gather, such as the Old City and East Jerusalem. This area includes the Temple Mount, which houses Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Singaporeans are also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel because of the ongoing conflict.
The Straits Times has reported that the conflict has spilled into cyberspace, where a proxy war is being waged by nearly 100 hacker groups targeting news outlets, service providers and government websites.
On Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition leader Benny Gantz agreed to form an emergency government to see Israel through the war.
The main piece of their deal includes a war management Cabinet that would include Mr Netanyahu, Mr Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.
More than 3,000 people have died in the conflict since last Saturday.