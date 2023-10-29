From Harry Potter to Wednesday Addams: S’pore politicians dress up for Halloween

SINGAPORE – Spooky season arrived early this year as Singaporeans celebrated Halloween before its actual day on Oct 31.
MPs here were also spotted dressing up and trick-or-treating with their residents over the weekend.
From Harry Potter to Wednesday Addams, The Straits Times looks at some of their Halloween costumes this year.
1. Baey Yam Keng as Anakin Skywalker
Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng stepped out with a blue-bladed lightsaber as he attended the Tampines North Halloween Carnival on Saturday night as Star Wars’ Anakin Skywalker.
On Friday, Mr Baey, who is also Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport, and Sustainability and the Environment, also posed for photos in a skeleton costume with other cyclists celebrating the festival.
2. Mariam Jaafar as Wednesday Addams
Sembawang GRC MP Mariam Jaafar channelled her inner Wednesday Addams from the comedy-horror franchise Addams Family at a Halloween party in Woodlands on Saturday.
To ace the gothic girl look from the Netflix series, Ms Jaafar donned two braids, a long black dress and attached a prop of a severed hand, also known as Thing in the show, on her left shoulder.
3. Jamus Lim as a sheep
Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim was spotted by Sengkang residents at a Halloween event on Sunday. He kept his costume simple by donning a sheep hairband, a light brown polo shirt and white trousers.
4. Edwin Tong as Harry Potter
Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong paid homage to the boy who lived when he dressed up as Harry Potter for a Halloween party at Opera Estate on Saturday.
Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Law, came decked in his Gryffindor school robes, round rim black glasses and a wand.
5. Zaqy Mohamad as Harry Potter
Like Mr Tong, Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad dressed up as the boy wizard for a Halloween party with Marsiling residents on Saturday.
“Loved seeing everyone go all out with their costumes – the screams and music truly ramped up the Halloween feels,” he said in a Facebook post.
6. Lim Wee Kiak as a spooky surgeon
Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak embraced the spooky spirit by dressing up as a surgeon in bloodstained scrubs for a Halloween event in Canberra on Saturday.