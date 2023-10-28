Spike in Halloween-related sales as Singaporeans get ready for the spooky season

SINGAPORE - Do not be surprised if you see throngs of nuns or Barbies and Kens roaming the streets this weekend.

They are likely making a trip to a haunted house or heading to a costume party.

Event organisers and costume retailers in Singapore said there has been a spike in Halloween-related ticket and product sales as interest in the spooky season grows.

Ms Savita Kashyap, executive director of travel company Journeys, said Halloween is increasingly celebrated amongst young Singaporeans, who are more exposed to “Westernised” media from a young age.

Journeys, which specialises in heritage tours, is organising a Halloween event at Haw Par Villa from Oct 27 to 29 - called Haw-Ror Villa 2 - and pre-event ticket sales are 130 per cent higher than its 2022 edition.

Meanwhile, Universal Studios Singapore’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event “has returned to its full, pre-pandemic glory” with increased visitation and strong merchandise sales, said Resorts World Sentosa’s senior vice president and chief experience officer Chang Chee Pey.

Mr Chang did not give specific numbers but attributed the increase to the post-pandemic rise in cross-border travel, and the introduction of two haunted houses inspired by Canadian singer The Weeknd and Netflix series All of Us Are Dead.

In the heartland, Halloween events are drawing thousands of residents, who flock to carve pumpkins and paint their faces.