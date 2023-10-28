Spike in Halloween-related sales as Singaporeans get ready for the spooky season

SINGAPORE - Do not be surprised if you see throngs of nuns or Barbies and Kens roaming the streets this weekend.
They are likely making a trip to a haunted house or heading to a costume party.
Event organisers and costume retailers in Singapore said there has been a spike in Halloween-related ticket and product sales as interest in the spooky season grows.
Ms Savita Kashyap, executive director of travel company Journeys, said Halloween is increasingly celebrated amongst young Singaporeans, who are more exposed to “Westernised” media from a young age.
Journeys, which specialises in heritage tours, is organising a Halloween event at Haw Par Villa from Oct 27 to 29 - called Haw-Ror Villa 2 - and pre-event ticket sales are 130 per cent higher than its 2022 edition.
Meanwhile, Universal Studios Singapore’s annual Halloween Horror Nights event “has returned to its full, pre-pandemic glory” with increased visitation and strong merchandise sales, said Resorts World Sentosa’s senior vice president and chief experience officer Chang Chee Pey.
Mr Chang did not give specific numbers but attributed the increase to the post-pandemic rise in cross-border travel, and the introduction of two haunted houses inspired by Canadian singer The Weeknd and Netflix series All of Us Are Dead.
In the heartland, Halloween events are drawing thousands of residents, who flock to carve pumpkins and paint their faces.
Anchorpoint mall’s Pumpkin Treat event, drew more than 2,000 people during its opening weekend from Oct 21 to 22.
People came from all over the island, with some dressed in costumes, including superhero The Flash and the wizard Harry Potter, said Anchorpoint’s leasing manager Alex Wong.
“Halloween culture in Singapore definitely seems to be growing year-on-year with more Singaporeans being open to dressing up and having fun during the spooky season,” he added.
The Queenstown mall is expecting more people to turn up dressed as superheroes on Oct 28 and 29, the weekend just before Halloween.
Housing estates such as Nee Soon and Siglap will also be joining the weekend celebrations.
About 1,350 tickets have been sold for the Opera Estate Halloween event co-organised by residents and Residents’ Networks from the estate, more than double the 600 tickets sold last year.
Co-organising chairman Isaac Lum said the event has “grown from a small-scale gathering of like minded-enthusiasts to a large-scale event”. He expects more than 3,000 people to show up on Saturday evening, factoring in attendees for the non-ticketed trick-or-treat walk.
Meanwhile, organisers of the Terror-ific Halloween Night community event at Yishun Town Square, are expecting 1,500 residents to turn up on Oct 28.
Halloween is observed on Oct 31 as it is the eve of All Saints Day, when Catholics and Christians honour saints of the church.
Over the years, Halloween has become an occasion for dressing up, trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins.
Stores selling costumes and props are also preparing for a boom in business this weekend. They expect sales numbers in October to be higher than the same period in 2022.
Costume retail store Costumes ‘N’ Parties’ business development manager Kevy Veni told The Straits Times that sales in October have increased by 15 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.
“The idea of dressing up is picking up rapidly among all walks of people. People love having fun in a way that is different from their normal lifestyle,” she said.
Popular choices include costumes of television characters Wednesday Addams and Cousin Itt from Netflix series Wednesday, along with the fighter pilot Maverick from Top Gun, and the nun Valak of The Conjuring, added Ms Veni.
Head of the rental department at CCM Costume Rental Hasyna Neo attributes the store’s 10 per cent growth in sales to the increasing number of events due to the occasion’s traction.
“We’ve seen communities and Residents’ Committees zones using Halloween as an opportunity for neighbours to mingle,” said Ms Neo.
“It’s become another reason to gather with friends and family in Singapore.”
Supermarkets too are cashing in on the growing interest in Halloween, decking out their shelves in orange and black. For instance, FairPrice and Daiso have increased their product offerings this year.
A spokesperson from Daiso Singapore said the Halloween product listings at stores have increased by 10 per cent this year, with sales figures increasing by the same amount.
Some of Daiso’s new products include costumes for children, web baskets and Halloween balloons.
FairPrice supermarkets are also stocking pumpkin-themed bags and cosmetics.
“This year, due to customer demand for more Halloween-related items, we increased our selection of products by 15 to 20 per cent,” said a spokesperson for FairPrice Group.
“The products have been well received by our customers and we anticipate that interest will peak over the weekend.”