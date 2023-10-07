Gig Economy: Flunking zombie school at Halloween Horror Nights

SINGAPORE – There are no small roles, only small actors, a famous acting teacher once said, and this is what I tried to keep in mind as someone tried to make it look as if my head was rotting from the neck up.

With this face, his job as zombie make-up artist was already half-done, I joked to no one in particular.

Nobody laughed, because when you’ve been in zombie business as long as Deen the make-up artist has, you will have heard it all.

So, I decide to save “I hope you got the cruelty-free brand of decayed flesh” and “Do you think this shade of blue matches my gaping wounds?” and other knee-slappers for another time.

Since 2012, Universal Studios Singapore has been holding scare actor auditions for its Halloween Horror Nights each year.

I asked it for a zombie gig and it gave me one immediately, perhaps because from my portrait photos, it’s clear that as an actor, I could play either Handsome Leading Corpse or Actively Decomposing Older Romantic Lead.

Scare actors are characters who aim to make haunted house guests shriek with terror using shock, stunts and other ghoulish modes of expression.

I see it as a means to quit writing and finally go where I was always meant to be – show business.

Once I showed up at Universal Studios Singapore, the crew gave me a tour of its new All Of Us Are Dead haunted house, part of its annual Halloween Horror Nights, which is on till Nov 4.

The haunted house is based on the 2022 hit Netflix K-horror series of the same name. The show is set in a high school filled with hostile, dead-eyed creatures who show neither pity nor remorse – teenagers. It’s also overrun by zombies.

The crew was still preparing the house when I showed up in September, ready to take my turn in the spotlight as the Arm-chewing Oppa. From what it showed me, the high-school sets are properly creepy, right down to the sickly reek of decay.

It’s a deliberately applied odour, and it’s intriguing to think that out there, there is someone who manufactures bad smells, then makes money from it. At my age, the first part comes easily, but not the second.