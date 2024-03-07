Former Substation building to be ready in 2026; NAC to support Gillman Barracks art galleries

SINGAPORE – The redevelopment of the 14,000 sq ft arts space at 45 Armenian Street, formerly The Substation, will be completed in 2026, while five double-storey units at 52 to 56 Kampong Java meant to add affordable studio space for artists are on track to open at end-2024.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling made the announcement during the parliamentary debate on her ministry’s budget on March 7, as she sought to assure the arts community that there will be sufficient spaces for its growth.

With Gillman Barracks being studied as a potential site for housing, Ms Low said the more than 10 art galleries in the arts cluster will be allowed to stay till the end of their leases, which progressively expire until 2030.

Whether they will be allowed to stay on subsequently will be assessed again after the authorities’ heritage and environment studies of the area are completed. These are slated to begin in the second quarter of 2024.

She said in response to questions from arts Nominated MP Usha Chandradas: “If some of them are planning or thinking of relocation, we will certainly work together with the relevant agencies to facilitate their relocation, for example, by pointing them to available spaces that they can consider.”

“We are committed to supporting the development of a vibrant and sustainable art sector in Singapore,” she added, noting that gross floor area for the arts has risen from 66,000 sq m in 2010 to 94,000 sq m in 2023 – a 42 per cent increase.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s (MCCY) expenditure plans, the redevelopment of 45 Armenian Street is expected to cost $12.7 million, including $825,000 in financial year 2024.